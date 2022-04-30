Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our day cool with lots of sunshine! Later this afternoon we’ll stay on the cooler side ending the day below average with a few extra clouds hanging out overhead.

Another factor helping to make it feel just a bit cooler this afternoon will be a bit of a breeze kicking up across the area. We’re expecting sustained wind speeds upwards of 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15-20mph.

Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s however, as we head through the late morning and into the early afternoon a few extra clouds will begin to develop and roll in overhead. Overall the cloud coverage should be spotty still allowing for some sunshine.

A few clouds will stick around through the early evening but overnight clouds will clear out making way for a chilly and sunny start to your Sunday.

Throughout the day Sunday, we’ll see lots of sunshine and a big warm-up with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

But the warmer temperatures and dry sunny conditions don’t stick around for long. An approaching cold front will move towards our region overnight Sunday into Monday morning, leading to a cooler and soggy start to the new week.