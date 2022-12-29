Happy Thursday!

Highs yesterday were in the low 40s, which is above average for this time of year, but that’s nothing compared to what’s on the way! We have a string of 50° days ahead.

We’re seeing a mild start with plenty of sunshine this morning. By noon, temps will be approaching 50° with lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon.

A slight breeze will be kicking up across the region this afternoon, but nothing to detract from how beautiful it’s going to be today.

We’re going to keep the 50s through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning Saturday afternoon.

Ringing in the New Year, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll be mild but rainy. In Times Square for the ball drop, they will also be dealing with rainy wet conditions.

Early Sunday morning some lingering showers can be expected but will quickly clear out.