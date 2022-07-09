Happy Saturday!

We started off the day with a few scattered clouds still lingering overhead from overnight last night. But as we look forward to this weekend we are expecting dry, sunny and very comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will be slightly below normal and the humidity will be low thanks to a cold front that cleared our area overnight. Highs will be in the low 80s inland and upper 70s at the coast.

Dew points have dropped down into the 50s and will stay low through the rest of the weekend and even into the start of the new week.

The air will have the feel of September on Sunday with unusually dry air for mid-summer. Temperatures dip into the 50s in many areas Saturday night and then reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the cooler than average conditions, it will still be a pleasant weekend to head towards area beaches. We’ll see lots of sunshine and local waters are not expected to be too rough.