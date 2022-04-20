Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off our day on a cool and sunny note with lows down into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’re going to be kicking off a dry and warm trend this afternoon that extends into the weekend.

Before we start to warm up though we have to deal with a bit of a chilly morning. Feel like temperatures are down into the mid to upper 30s thanks to a breeze that has set up over the region.

Later this afternoon that breeze will be sticking around with wind speeds anywhere from 10-20 mph and wind gust upwards of 20-30 mmph. That will help to keep a slight chill in the air throughout the day.

A small craft advisory has been in effect overnight last night and runs through 2 o’clock this afternoon due to strong wind gusts.

This afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine and highs will be back up into the upper 50s, still slightly below average for this time of year but warmer than yesterday.

Looking forward to tomorrow we’ll start off the day once again on a cool and sunny note with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Throughout the late morning and into the afternoon sunshine will give way to increasing clouds leading to a bit of a cloudy end to your Thursday, but rain chances stay low and we should be staying dry.