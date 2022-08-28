Happy Sunday!

Hopefully, you had a great start to your weekend! So far, the weather has been perfect and you can expect more of the same for the rest of this weekend.

We are starting off our Sunday with a bit of stubborn cloud coverage but that will gradually clear out giving way to mostly clear skies in the heart of the day. A few more clouds will pop up during the late afternoon and early evening, but it’ll be dry.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. At the beaches, highs will be in the upper 70s.

While the dry weather this afternoon will be nice for outdoor activities, it will not help to fix our current drought conditions.

All of Rhode Island, portions of Eastern Connecticut, and the majority of southeastern Massachusettes are currently seeing extreme drought conditions.

As we head towards the end of August, and the end of Meteorological summer, lets take a look back at our rain numbers.

So far for the month, we have seen just shy of an inch and a half of rain when usually we are seeing over three inches in total. We are about 3 inches shy of normal for this summer and over 5 inches shy of normal for the year.