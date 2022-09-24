Happy Saturday!

We started off our day chilly and breezy with lots of sunshine and that trend will continue throughout most of the day today.

Overall our Saturday looks dry and sunny with clear skies and a lot of sunshine! Highs will still be on the cooler side, below normal for this time of year, topping out in the upper 60s.

As we continue to see what was hurricane Fiona fall apart and track north, we will still be dealing with some lingering effects of the system. We’ll stay breezy throughout most of the afternoon which will help to make things feel even cooler.

Overnight tonight into Sunday morning we’ll stay clear and cool, with another sunny and chilly start to your day on Sunday.

During the afternoon we’ll begin to see more clouds develop and roll in overhead.

Following those clouds, we’ll see some showers start to develop late in the evening.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

As Fiona continues to weaken and push north, we are now turning our attention to Tropical Storm Ian.

As of Saturday morning, Ian is churning just south of Haiti, during the second half of this weekend Ian will continue to strengthen and march west.

Early this week Ian will take a turn to the north, tracking across western Cuba and then take aim at Florida, potentially as a category 3 hurricane.