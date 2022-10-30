Happy Sunday!

We are starting off our day on a cold note!

Overnight last night we saw temperatures plummet into the low 30s this prompted not only a frost advisory but a freeze warning through to 9 am this morning.

Once we get past our cold morning we’ll see an absolutely stunning Sunday afternoon on the way! Highs will be back up into the upper 50s and low 60s, with clear skies and lots of sunshine.

Overnight tonight into early Monday morning we’ll see some thick cloud coverage start to roll in overhead leading to a cloudy start to your Halloween.

The forecast for Halloween has changed, just slightly, for the better! It’ll still be mild in the afternoon with highs well into the 60s, but we might see a few extra rays of sunshine, and the chance for showers has dropped down.

By the evening we’ll cool down into the 50s with the clouds still hanging out overhead.

Tuesday morning we’ll see some more widespread rain move across our area leading to a soggy start to the day. By Tuesday afternoon showers will clear out and we’ll start to see some more sunshine.