Happy Sunday!

Yesterday and the past couple of days certainly had a fall feel to the air, but to end our last weekend of summer, we’ve got more summery weather on the way for today.

We started off our Sunday not as chilly as we’ve seen it been this recently. Lows only dropped down into the 60s, above average for this time of year.

Today will certainly have more of a summer feel. Maybe the last really good beach day of the year? Who knows, but it will be a great beach day. Highs will top out in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and scattered clouds.

The dew points (a measurement of the amount of moisture in the air) will be in the low 60s, a big jump from the past couple of days, it’ll be a good day to spend the day on the sand.

Late this evening we’ll see the chance for some showers to push down across our area. The best chance for rain will be across central Mass. and northern Rhode Island.

Overnight tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with the chance for some spotty showers, but overall it looks to be a quiet night.

Late Monday afternoon and into the early evening we will start to see some more widespread and heavy rain push across our area. Localized flooding may be a concern.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Fiona.

As of 6 am this morning Fiona is a strong Tropical storm sitting just south of Puerto Rico. Later this afternoon Fiona is expected to continue to organize and strengthen into a Category One hurricane before crossing north over the Dominican Republic.

After emerging on the north side of the D.R. Fiona is expected to organize/strengthen further into a Category 2 Storm. Models are continuing to come together in agreement that the storm will turn further to the right/east and head towards Bermuda, steering clear of the East Coast.