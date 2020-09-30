Weather Alert: Stormy Morning, Power Outages Possible

We’re in a Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert as we track a period of stormy this morning. The National Weather Service upgraded the “Wind Advisory to a HIGH WIND WARNING for most of RI/SE MA except for the Cape and Islands. That is in effect until 10AM. Southerly wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible especially in or around and heavy rain and thunder. These winds could lead to scattered wind damage and power outages.

A strong cold front with a wave of low pressure developing along it will move across New England early today, leading to some stormy weather this morning, with numerous showers, embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms. The highest risk for damaging winds (gusts 45-60mph) will be in any thunderstorms or downpours. Otherwise, expect south-southeast winds to be sustained between 20-30 mph.

Given that we still have most of the leaves on our trees, these winds could lead to downed limbs and branches and some isolated power outages.

By this afternoon, the front will be moving offshore, with drier skies returning by 1-2 PM and some sun developing by mid to late afternoon

Winds will diminish Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph, but gusting to 30-40mph, at times.

Total rainfall for most of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will be between1/2″ and 1″ of rain, but isolated higher totals are possible in heavier downpours and thunderstorms.

