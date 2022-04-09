Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the day cloudy and mild with some rain already trying to push towards our region but today won’t be a washout.

Extra cloud coverage has rolled in overnight ahead of some low pressure that is expected to track just west and north of our area throughout the day today.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for some spotty showers both in the morning and again in the afternoon. As the second round of showers moves through our region wind speed will begin to pick up gusting upward of 25-30 mph.

Today’s Low will lead to multiple chances for some spotty showers. The first chance will be early this morning from about 7-10am. Most of the area will stay dry but as you head further north and to the west, the chance for showers will increase.

We’ll see a break in the shower activity in the middle of the day and even some of the clouds will clear out leading to just a bit of sunshine.

The break in activity doesn’t last long though as a second round of showers is expected during the afternoon into the evening.

Overnight into Sunday clouds and rain will clear out and we’ll see a drier and cooler second half of the weekend.