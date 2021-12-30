Weather Now: Spotty Showers & Mostly Cloudy Skies Today

Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

We’re starting off the day with a few scattered showers passing by overhead. That’ll be the trend throughout the afternoon today with mostly cloudy skies and multiple rounds of spotty showers.

Throughout this morning and the majority of the day, today clouds will linger overhead and we’ll see spotty showers pop up and push through the region. The extra clouds and moisture will help to keep it more warm and mild this afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s

Late this evening we could see a quick clearing and the shower activity tapers off and some of the clouds clear out.

Those clear skies won’t last long, however, as more clouds and showers move in during the overnight hours. Some of those showers will be sticking around for the start of the day

Friday afternoon showers will clear out and clouds will begin to break apart. As we are ringing in the new year we should be dry and mild, with temps in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

The start of 2022 looks to be warm but rainy. Highs will be in the mid-50s with some widespread lite to moderate rain throughout the day.