Happy Saturday!

We’re tracking increasing clouds this morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s. Gray skies are the theme for today, with occasional sprinkles and flurries, especially across southeast Massachusetts.

We are watching Sunday night closely with some steadier “light” snow moving in after 7 PM. This will extend overnight Sunday into daybreak Monday. Potential is there for a coating to 1.5″ of snow.

Check back for updates on any adjustments to the Sunday Night snow amounts.

Dry skies this morning, followed by occasional flurries sprinkles during the afternoon and evening/night. The best chances will be across southeastern Massachusetts.

The weekend will feature extra clouds as a persistent northeast-to-east wind will bring Atlantic moisture into our area in the form of occasional sprinkles and flurries, mainly in southeastern MA.

Overall, no major issues are expected through Sunday afternoon. However, by later Sunday evening (after 7PM) into early Monday morning, there is a potential for some light accumulating snow.

At this point, accumulations look minor, but this is something that will need to be watched for any possible impacts on the Monday morning commute. At this point, totals of a coating to 1.5″ of snow is possible. Travel may get slippery late Sunday Night