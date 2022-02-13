Good Morning!

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our region through to 6 AM Monday morning, as snow showers linger throughout the day into the early morning hours Monday.

We’re already starting off our Sunday with some snow showers marching east across our region.

Today’s snow will come down at varying intensities, but a period of steady snow will take place this morning followed by a second-round later this evening.

During the middle of the day today the snow showers will taper off just slightly with showers becoming more scattered.

The snow should become steadier again later this evening, and during this time, especially, roads could become slick. Please remember this to/from your Super Bowl parties.

Snowfall rates won’t be all that high, however, this is a long-duration storm, so minor accumulations are expected. While 2-4″ is possible across the area, it’s over a 12-18 hour period of time. Still, some slick roads are possible.

The snow should be mostly done by 3-5 am tomorrow morning.