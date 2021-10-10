Weather Now: Scattered Showers Today; Nicer Tomorrow

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our second day in a row on a cloudy and gloomy note. It’s also a bit chilly out there with lows dropping down into the 50s for the first time in a number of days.

AT THE BEACH: Along the coast today we’re going to see cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers. It’ll be cool with highs in the low to mid-60s. If you head into the water, keep in mind we’re seeing a moderate risk for rip currents so please use extra caution.

For the first half of the day today, we’re going to see the stubborn cloud coverage hang overhead. After about 12 pm the chance for scattered showers will increase. Widespread heavy rain is not expected but some light to moderate rain could briefly pop up and push through the area.

Heavy rain will be more likely off the coast.

By this evening the entire storm system will be starting to turn to the east and move further away from the coast out into the Atlantic.

By Monday morning we’ll still be dealing with some lingering cloud coverage and a small chance for some spotty showers. Throughout the afternoon the chance for showers will decrease and clouds will start to break apart and move out of the area.