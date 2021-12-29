Weather Now: Scattered Showers to Start the Day; Cloudy this Afternoon

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning and Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off the day with another round of showers rolling through the region. A few quick flurries fell early on this morning but we quickly transitioned into rain.

Showers will continue to roll through the region through the first half of this morning but will begin to taper off by the afternoon.

Overall for this afternoon, we’ll start to dry out but clouds will remain overhead leading to a gloomy Wednesday afternoon.

Solid cloud coverage will stick around overnight tonight leading to fairly mild conditions, lows will only drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning, as temperatures remain fairly stagnant.

Thursday afternoon clouds will stick around and some spotty showers will begin to pop up in the morning and continue throughout the afternoon, leading to another gloomy day.

By Friday morning clouds will begin to break apart and we’ll see some more sunshine return for the end of 2021.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com