Weather Now: Scattered Showers to Start the Day; Cloudy this Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off the day with another round of showers rolling through the region. A few quick flurries fell early on this morning but we quickly transitioned into rain.

Showers will continue to roll through the region through the first half of this morning but will begin to taper off by the afternoon.

Overall for this afternoon, we’ll start to dry out but clouds will remain overhead leading to a gloomy Wednesday afternoon.

Solid cloud coverage will stick around overnight tonight leading to fairly mild conditions, lows will only drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday morning, as temperatures remain fairly stagnant.

Thursday afternoon clouds will stick around and some spotty showers will begin to pop up in the morning and continue throughout the afternoon, leading to another gloomy day.

By Friday morning clouds will begin to break apart and we’ll see some more sunshine return for the end of 2021.