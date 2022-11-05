Happy Saturday!

Early morning clouds and fog will burn off to mild hazy sunshine by mid to late morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

We could be seeing near-record warmth by this afternoon with inland temperatures around 70°-75°. The south coast and beaches will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Here’s a look at the current high-temperature records this weekend:

The “potential” for record-breaking warmth continues into not only Sunday but also Monday followed by a big cool down Tuesday.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back tonight before bed. We “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Here’s a look at the changes to this weekend’s sunrise and sunset times.