Weather Now: Rainy Start Today, More Sunshine Tomorrow

Good Morning!

After a sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon, we’re going to be seeing a cooler and more soggy Friday. Overnight lows really didn’t fall all that much as clouds lingered overhead and helped to hold onto some of our daytime heat. We started off our day already in the 40s and later this afternoon temperatures will continue to just hover in the low to mid-40s.

The first half of the way we’ll be sunk in solid cloud cover and see multiple rounds of widespread rain so grab the rain gear before you head out the door and keep it handy through the afternoon.

After about 12 in the afternoon, the widespread rain will begin to dissipate and we’ll start to see some more scattered shower activity. Even as the rain begins to turn more spotty the clouds should still be pretty dense overhead.

Late this evening after about 4 pm temperatures will begin to plummet as colder air rushes in behind the cold front that will be marching off to the east. As temperatures begin to fall, any lingering showers could briefly transition into snow. A few quick flurries and a light dusting are all we’re expecting with little to no accumulation expected.

Overnight all shower activity will dwindle and clouds will begin to break apart. By Saturday morning we should be waking up to some more sunshine leading to a sunny but cold and blustery afternoon.