Weather Now: Rainy Start to Labor Day, followed by Sunny Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Labor Day!

Overnight last night we saw a number of showers move through the region and some of those showers lingered into early this morning but the rest of your Monday looks to be dry and sunny!

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Throughout the second half of this morning, we’ll see clouds begin to clear out making way for more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be back up on the warmer side topping out in the low 80s across the region giving us a more summer-like Labor Day forecast.

AT THE BEACHES: If you’re thinking of heading to the beach for your Labor Day it’ll be a comfortable afternoon. Once morning fog clears out highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and a mix of sun and clouds.

If you have plans to go out boating keep in mind we have a Small Craft Advisory until 2 pm this afternoon, with waves of 4-6 feet. Areas affected include coastal waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard including Block Island.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday we’ll see clear skies that will continue through to Tuesday afternoon making way for a sunny and pleasant day.

Our next chance for some rain will be Late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. We could see some pockets of heavy rain and some isolated thunderstorms with gusty conditions.