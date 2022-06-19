Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday on a cool and soggy note. Overall this afternoon will be more like a mid-October day as opposed to mid-June, but later this week we’ll return to more seasonable conditions.

Overnight a few showers pushed south across our region as some low pressure worked its way north of our area. Rain showers will clear out by about 8-9 am this morning but stubborn cloud coverage will continue to linger overhead.

A mix of thick cloud coverage and cooler air settling over our region will lead to a very cool and gloomy day. Highs will end up 10-15 degrees below normal topping out in the low to mid-60s.

Late this evening clouds will quickly clear out and we’ll start out our Monday with lots of sunshine.

Looking forward to the week ahead we’ll see some more sunshine to start off the week, and temperatures will begin to climb day after day, getting back up into the 80s by the weekend.