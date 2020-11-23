Weather Alert: Downpours and Thunder Through Mid-Day

Very heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms has been making for a tough end to the morning commute. The downpours and rumbles of thunder will continue through the rest of the morning, leading localized street and poor drainage flooding along with some difficult travel conditions. Some spots will end up with 1-2″ of rain before it tapers off in the early to mid afternoon. While we’re starting the day very mild, temperatures will drop in the afternoon. Highs near 60 this morning will cool to the 40s and 50s by the end of the day.

It’s going to be a blustery day, too. Winds are gusty from the south this morning and then will turn to the west-northwest in the afternoon behind a cold front. We’ll see some gusts 30-35 mph both this morning and then again in the afternoon and early evening.

It will be dry this evening and tonight with much cooler temperatures under mainly clear skies. Lows will drop to 30-35 by dawn.

Tuesday is our chilliest day of the week, with breezy winds and highs in the 40s.

Our next chance of rain, unfortunately, comes on Thanksgiving. Look for off/on showers and highs temperatures in the 50s.