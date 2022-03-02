Good morning. A heads up for icy patches on the roads, mainly northwest of Providence, for the AM commute. Even though the air temperature is above freezing, the PAVEMENT temperature is around 29-30 degrees, leading to patches of black ice developing. We expect improving conditions by 8AM or 9AM with sunshine and warming temperatures helping to melt any ice.

After we get through the slippery start, we have the makings of a very nice late winter day. It’s already a noticeably milder start, with morning temperatures running about 15-25 degrees warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day, with seasonable afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Winds will start from the northwest and then turn more west late day. Sustained winds will be around 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph this morning.

Skies stay dry this evening with increasing clouds. Another fast-moving clipper system will push across New England overnight, bringing another round of showers after midnight. Most of our area will see some rain showers, but north and west of Providence there could be some wet snow showers. The precipitation ends by dawn on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 30s.

Higher elevations could see a coating of snow, otherwise little to no accumulation is expected.

Skies clear on Thursday, with a colder and blustery day. Highs reach the upper 30s late morning before falling back into the low 30s in the afternoon.