Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day with increasing cloud coverage as clouds roll in from the west. Throughout the first half of the day today, we’ll stay dry but the same can’t be said for this evening and overnight tonight.

The chance for rain showers increases this afternoon and this evening. A thunderstorm is possible, too….but mainly to our north. We’re not expecting a washout, but showers will be in the area.

Our first chance for rain will be this afternoon. Overall it looks to be just a few quick sprinkles with most of the area staying dry, but don’t be surprised if a quick shower moves by overhead.

Later this evening the shower chances will gradually increase. The best chance for heavy rain and even some thunderstorm activity will be late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

A few lingering showers will stick around through to early Monday morning but by the afternoon clouds and showers will clear out and we’ll kick off a dry stretch.