Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy Today; Snow Showers Overnight Tonight

Happy Sunday!

We started off our Sunday on a chilly note with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. We started off the day with some sunshine but clouds are taking over forthe day. Expect mainly cloud skies for the afternoon (some sun), but we’ll be staying dry.

Winds turn into the southwest helping to bring some slightly warmer air into the region. Highs will be in the mid-30s in the afternoon.

We’re tracking a cold front out towards the Great Lakes which will move east towards our region and into Southern New England tonight.

This evening, as the front moves into the area, expect a few snow showers. It doesn’t look like we’ll see anything more than a coating here and there from the snow showers.

That front and the associated snow showers will be outta here by Monday morning, but a few clouds will still be lingering overhead.