Happy Sunday!

Did you get a chance to get outside yesterday and soak up some of that almost Spring-like weather? Well if you didn’t you have another chance to do so today! We’ll be seeing changes throughout the day today…not necessarily with the temperatures, however.

Providence topped out at 51° yesterday afternoon, a solid 13° above average for the end of January, and today looks to be about the same!

This morning will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds, making the morning the brightest part of the day. A quick-moving weather system will bring increasing clouds our way through the day.

From western New York into the Ohio River Valley, the precipitation will be fairly widespread, but as the system rotates through Southern New England, it will be weaker and the rain showers will be more spotty.

Showers linger until about 8 PM, then skies slowly clear overnight allowing for some more sunshine Monday morning.