Weather Now: More Sunshine to Finish the Weekend; Wind & Rain Returns Monday

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Sunday with a few clouds hanging overhead and lows in the 30s, leading to an overall chilly but comfortable start.

Throughout the day today, we’re going to see a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs topping out in the mid-40s.

If you had some plans to get outside this afternoon and maybe string up some Christmas lights or do some decorating it will be a great day to get it done! We’ll stay dry and it won’t be windy or breezy. Just a quiet and chilly afternoon.

We’re going to stay dry to finish off this weekend but late tonight this evening and overnight tonight we’ll see more clouds begin to gather over the region. By early Monday morning, showers will begin to push up from the south along a warm front, leading to a soggy morning commute.

Our morning cold front will lead to a very mild afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will be off and on throughout the day. Or big concern with this system is going to be the strong wind gusts and the heavy widespread rain that moves through in the evening ahead of a cold front.

Wind gusts could be anywhere from 30-50 mph leading to a chance for some damage to power lines and tree limbs. Overnight into Tuesday morning, cold air will quickly drop down over the region knocking highs back down into the 40s.