Weather Now: More Sunshine to Finish the Weekend; Warmer this Week

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

It’s another chilly and frosty start out there with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. But we are looking forward to an overall pleasant end to the weekend!

A few clouds are clinging to the coast this morning but throughout the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with a mix of a few scattered clouds. Highs will be very similar to yesterday afternoon topping out in the low to mid-50s.

We’re still tracking a low-pressure system that has been camped out off of the South Carolina coast since yesterday afternoon. That system will finally start to track to the north this afternoon before kicking out to the east this evening.

While the rain wrapped around this system will stay well off the coast, helping to continue our dry stretch, some scattered clouds will be pushed into our area overnight tonight.

By Monday morning clouds will clear out leading to a sunny start to the week. Daytime highs will also be on the rise this week as we creep up to near 60 on Monday and then into the low to mid-60s on Tuesday.