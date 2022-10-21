Happy Friday!

We’re waking up to more abundant sunshine! Our dry and sunny trend will continue into the first half of this weekend but looking forward to Sunday we are going to see some soggy conditions set up over the region.

This afternoon looks to be just as bright and sunny as yesterday but more comfortable with highs back up into the low to mid-60s and less breezy conditions.

It’s that time of year when the leaves really begin to change and fall and the raking seems to never end! Today and tomorrow will be great opportunities to get some yard work done. Sunday however will be rainy and windy.

Sunday’s rain will be brought to us by a coastal low that is currently sitting just off the east coast of Florida.

Throughout the day today and Saturday afternoon that low will track north and we’ll start to see some of the impacts by the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

Before we see the rain though it will be a stunning Saturday another great opportunity to get outside and do some fall activities.