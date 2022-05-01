Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our May with a bit of a chill in the air but later this afternoon it looks to be a perfect spring day!

Lows dropped down into the 30s and 40s this morning but with clear skies overhead we’ll see temperatures quickly rebound into the 50s and then well into the 60s.

As far as the numbers go this afternoon looks to be spot on. The forecasted high for Providence is 65 degrees and that’s the normal high temperature for the first day of May.

Hopefully, you can get outside and enjoy the sunshine this afternoon because looking forward to the start of this upcoming week we’re tracking some big changes. Overnight tonight into early Monday morning clouds will begin to roll into our area as a warm front tries to lift north across our area.

Clouds will stick around throughout the day leading to a cool and gloomy Monday. A few rays of sunshine might breakthrough in the afternoon but as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening the chance for showers will steadily increase. Overall showers will be scattered and brief.