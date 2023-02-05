Happy Sunday!

We are done with bitter-cold arctic air and are looking forward to a lovely second half of the weekend!

We broke two low-temperature records…one Friday and another Saturday. Just before midnight Friday, the temperature dropped to -4, breaking the record for February 3. The -9 low temperature early Saturday shattered the February 4th record of -2.

No more low-temperature records are in our immediate future.

Breezy southwesterly winds will be pulling warmer air up into our region today. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies through the day, but overall it will be a nice day.

We’ll stay dry throughout the day but as we head towards early tomorrow morning we’ll see the chance for some showers, particularly down along the coastline.