There is currently a flood watch in effect until 8 AM Tuesday morning. This watch includes all of Rhode Island except for Block Island as well as CT and central/western MA. Downpours and heavy rain are expected Monday which could cause some localized flooding.

The rest of this evening is looking to stay dry with an increased chance for showers to begin in the overnight hours.

Mugginess will continue with cloudy conditions persisting as well this evening.

Tomorrow morning will consist of scattered showers which are looking more widespread to start and then becoming more localized as the morning continues. The chance for isolated thunderstorms will also rise as we approach noontime.

Monday afternoon will continue the trend of more scattered and localized showers and storms but the chances will begin to diminish as we enter the evening hours.

Showers will include some bouts of heavy rain and downpours as well as thunder mixed in, with rainfall totals having the potential to reach totals of 1″ to 1.5″.

We will continue to be placed in a marginal, or level one risk throughout the day tomorrow due to the possibility of some isolated stronger storms as well as the overall threat for downpours and flooding.