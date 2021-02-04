Weather Alert: Light Snow This Morning…Slick Spots Possible

Good morning! We’ve got some lingering flurries and snow showers around this morning. While most of the snow will be light, a few slick spots are possible this morning, especially in northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, MA; otherwise, we’re looking at a pretty good day!

Expect the morning clouds and flurries to give way to increasing amounts of sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Winds will be light today from the northwest with dry conditions into the evening.

Tonight will be clear and not too cold with lows around 24. Clouds arrive very late tonight, but we’ll stay dry.

Another batch of precipitation arrives Friday and it may start, initially, as some snow, but it will turn over to rain.

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

