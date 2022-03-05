Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Saturday milder with lows mostly in the low 20s and a few spots in the upper teens. All in all, it’s a much more seasonable morning with lots of sunshine.

Throughout the afternoon we”ll see more and more clouds begin to develop and roll into the region leading to an overall cloudy afternoon and evening. Highs will be back up closer to seasonal averages today topping out in the mid-40s.

Late this evening a warm front will push north across our area leading to a small chance for spotty showers. The rain doesn’t hold off for very long though, late Sunday morning throughout the afternoon we’ll see more rain move into the area behind the overnight warm front.

Rain will taper off briefly late Sunday and highs will be well above average topping out in the low 60s.

Monday morning rain will return and continue throughout the afternoon as a low-pressure system tracks across our area.