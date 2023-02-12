Happy Sunday!

Enjoy the early sunshine while we have it because it won’t be sticking around for very long! Throughout the day today, we’ll see thick clouds build overhead followed by some rain overnight tonight into Monday morning.

We’re waking up to some chilly but seasonable conditions with lows bottoming out in the 20s and 30s overnight last night. Throughout the late morning, we’ll see temperatures steadily increase and a few scattered clouds begin to pop up.

After lunchtime clouds will continue to thicken and by sunset tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

But we will stay dry during the bulk of the day! The same cannot be said for overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.

A low-pressure system lifting up out of the Carolinas will be turning east off of the coast of Delaware. That will position us on the northern edge of some rain wrapping around that low.

Showers will begin to move onshore after about 7 pm tonight and stick around through to early Monday morning.

Sunshine will return Monday afternoon just before sunset.