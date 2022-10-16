Happy Sunday!

After an absolutely beautiful Saturday, we are looking forward to another lovely day!

Today highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, much like what we had Saturday afternoon, with just a few extra clouds. The average high for this time of year, by the way, is 64°, so we’ll be above average for the date.

Overall it will be another great opportunity to get outside and enjoy some of those great fall activities that we have going on this time of year.

DON’T MISS: 12 CORN MAZES TO GET LOST IN THIS FALL.

We will see some changes for Monday, expect more in the way of clouds with the chance for a few showers throughout the day and particularly late in the evening.

The Pats are away once again this weekend playing the Browns in Cleveland Ohio. Kick-off is at 1 pm and weather-wise it looks pretty similar to what we’ll be seeing in southern New England, but maybe with a bit more sun.