Weather Now: Hurricane Henri Approaching; Rain/Wind Increase this Morning

Good morning, we are continuing to track Hurricane Henri as it approaches our region. As of right now, Henri remains a Category 1 Hurricane, has sustained winds of 75mph and is moving northward at 21 mph. This continues to point to a high-impact situation for Southern New England with damaging winds, heavy rain, and potentially significant storm surge flooding.

2AM NHC UPDATE ON HENRI FORECAST TRACK

Overnight wind speeds have started to steadily pick up. As we continue through the first half of today we’ll see continue to see conditions deteriorate as Henri brings rounds of tropical downpours and strong, damaging winds. The latest info from our computer model guidance and the National Hurricane Center shows Henri making landfall between Montauk (eastern Long Island) to New Bedford….perhaps crossing right over Block Island and Charlestown. The impacts will be felt far outside where the storm makes landfall, however.

Timeline of Henri

Early this morning Henri will be sitting just off the coast and the outer bands of rain will start to push onshore with wind gusts steadily increasing.

The center of the storm will come ashore around mid-day 10am -2pm…that’s when the strongest of the winds and storm surge are expected. The closer to 2pm for a landfall the better….that’s about when low tide is and the storm surge will be less of an impact.

Henri will continue to move inland through the late afternoon and evening and the winds will start to weaken, but the heavy rain could continue, especially west of the track.

WATCHES/WARNINGS

The Hurricane Warning remains in effect for coastal RI, Long Island and coastal CT. We also have Tropical Storm Warnings for the rest of CT, RI, and parts of Southeastern MA.

Storm Surge Warnings continue across our region. A “Warning” dangerous storm surge flooding is expected today.

Aside from coastal flooding due to storm surge we also have a Flood Watch for all of RI and CT due to the potential for heavy rain leading to localized street and poor drainage flooding along with the threat of stream and river flooding. The heaviest rain will be to the west of the center of the storm, with CT expected to see the highest totals, potentially 3-6″ of rain, with lower amounts further east.

IMPACTS FROM HENRI

Please be prepared for the potential for wind damage and multi-day power outages, rainfall, and storm surge flooding, along with significant beach erosion. We will also see large, dangerous waves and a high risk for rip currents at area beaches throughout the duration of this storm.

WIND: Tropical-storm-force winds are likely with this storm with the potential for some gusts to near or over hurricane strength. The strongest winds in RI are expected at the coast, but power outages and wind damage are likely inland, too. The ground is pretty saturated as a result of the wet summer. In addition, trees are still fully leaved, so trees could topple more easily with the strong winds.

While the chance is low, it’s possible there could be a quick spin-up of a tornado or waterspout.

RAIN: The heaviest rain will be along and just west of the center of Henri. Right now, CT and western MA are the favored areas for significant rainfall. However, a shift in the track to the east could bring higher rainfall into RI and parts of SE MA, too.

STORM SURGE: We are concerned about significant flooding around high tide this morning (~7-9 AM) and again this Evening (~7-9PM). Tides will already be astronomically high due to the full sturgeon moon and Henri will push additional water up the coast and bays. As mentioned before, the worst of the storm surge may coincide with low tide, which will be good. We’ll watch this closely.