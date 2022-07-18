Good morning. It’s going to a humid day with the risk of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures hover in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The first round of showers and isolated thunderstorms are approaching late this morning into the early afternoon.

There’s another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

We’ll be keeping an eye late day on the potential for some severe storms, capable of strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. While the risk is very low in RI, we’ll also be monitoring for a brief tornado.

South winds are light to begin the day, but will increase this afternoon to 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph by evening. If you’re heading to the beach or bay, watch for reduced visibility in any showers. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from this evening through Tuesday morning.

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will continue this evening and early tonight. It stays breezy and humid with patchy fog. Lows stay between the upper 60s and low 70s. South winds will be sustained around 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Clouds and patchy fog at dawn clear out Tuesday morning for a mostly sunny. It won’t be quite as humid, but it will be much hotter. In fact, it’s just the start of a stretch of very hot weather for the upcoming week. Temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees for many inland areas, giving us the chance at our first “heat wave” of the year. That’s 3 consecutive days at 90 or higher.