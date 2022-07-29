Happy Friday!

We’re waking up to some foggy and muggy conditions across our area. Later this afternoon we’ll see a hot humid day with a mix of sun and clouds followed by some spotty showers late tonight.

Partly sunny skies are expected for today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for inland areas. Low 80s at the coast.

Late this evening clouds will begin to build overhead followed by the chance for some spotty showers after about midnight through to the early morning hours. Showers should be light and spotty, which won’t help much with our current drought conditions.

Thursday night’s weak cold front did bring some rain to areas across northern Rhode Island only about 0.01″ was recorded, so we are still seeing less than half an inch of rain for the entire month. Leaving us over 2 inches below normal for the month of July.

The lack of rain has helped to worsen our drought conditions. As of the latest update we are now seeing Severe drought conditions throughout our area and well to the north of our region.

Overall this weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Late next week we are tracking the chance for some oppressive heat indices.