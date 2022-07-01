Good afternoon and welcome to July. We’re kicking off the new month with a humid, hot and breezy day with mostly sunny skies. Inland areas will soar to the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. There’s a small chance for a brief, isolated shower in northwest RI, this afternoon, but odds favor a dry day.

A southwest wind will keep the coast about 10 degrees cooler than inland. Winds pick up through the afternoon with some gusts to 25-30mph possible by late afternoon/early evening. In fact, a “Small Craft Advisory” has been issued for boaters starting at 5PM.

Dry skies are expected in the evening with increasing clouds. There’s a chance for passing showers or a thunderstorm after midnight, with warm and very humid conditions. Patchy fog is also possible along the coast.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND: Thunderstorms Saturday, Warm and Dry Sunday and Independence Day

Two-thirds of the holiday weekend looks great for 4th of July festivities, barbeques, etc. Saturday is the day we’re concerned about interruptions in outdoor plans.

It’s going to be a very steamy day with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. There will be some dry stretches, and even a little sun at times, but please be “weather aware” if you’re outside.

Some thunderstorms may be strong or severe in the afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning and downpours.

Skies dry out from north to south Saturday night with some beautiful summer weather for Sunday and on Independence day. The humidity will drop, and skies will become mostly sunny. Inland highs reach the mid 80s with upper 70s at the shore.

While Saturday evening’s fireworks are at risk of cancellations due to stormy weather, the other nights’ will have great conditions for viewing area fireworks shows.