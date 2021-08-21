Severe Weather Alert: Henry Moving North, Expected to Become a Hurricane Today

We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Henri as it continues to push north closer to New England. We have Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings, Hurricane watches as well as Storm Surge Warnings issued across our region. A “Warning” means hurricane conditions and storm surge flooding is possible within the next 36 hours (Sunday).

New this morning, a “Flood Watch” has also been issued for all of RI and CT with the potential for 3-6″ of rain from Henri, leading to localized street and poor drainage flooding along with the threat of stream and river flooding.

The most recent 5 AM update from the National Hurricane Center has Henri as a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph moving North at 12 mph. However, conditions are expected to become more favorable for strengthening today and the storm is expected to become a hurricane.

5 AM NHC UPDATE ON HENRI: Current Data And Track

The latest track still shows the likelihood of a landfall on Long Island late Sunday morning or early afternoon with Henri near hurricane strength. Gradual weakening is expected is expected as the storm moves over Long Island sound and into central and western CT later Sunday.

IMPACTS FROM HENRI

Please prepare now for the potential for wind damage and multi-day power outages, rainfall and storm surge flooding, and significant beach erosion. We will also see large, dangerous waves and rip current risks at area beaches, starting as early as this Evening

The extent of any impacts will be highly dependent on the exact track, intensity, and timing of the storm, so continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast. With the track shifting more west, this will confine the very heavy rain totals out in central and western CT, and not as much rainfall for Rhode Island and Southeast Mass.

Areas located on the eastern side of the storm will see stronger wind gusts and higher storm surge.

There is a high probability of Tropical Storm (39mph-74mph) strength winds along the coast and further inland throughout southern New England, while isolated hurricane-force winds (70mph+) will also be a risk along the immediate coastline and offshore.

Increased wave heights combined with the strong onshore wind will lead to the chance for significant storm surge as well as beach erosion. Water levels have the potential to be 3-5 feet above normal. This storm is also occurring at astronomical high tide with a nearly full moon, enhancing the risk of flooding, especially at high tide on Sunday evening.

The good news is that today will be a quiet weather day to allow for preparations for Henri. Increasing clouds and some gusty winds developing later tonight (after midnight). By Sunday morning the outer rain bands will begin to spread inland with conditions expected to deteriorate through the day.