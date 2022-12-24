Happy Saturday!

We’re looking a lot drier and sunnier for today, but also significantly colder! Spotty snow showers continue into today along the coast only, where a coating to 1″ of accumulation is possible. The rest of our area away from the coast will be sunny dry and frigid.

**No weather issues are expected for Santa locally…perhaps a “bumpy ride” with the wind, but overall looking good for the big guy!**

The big story for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the cold temperatures and frigid wind chills. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens, especially during the mornings.

CHRISTMAS EVE EVENING: Clear windy and frigid. Light snow along the immediate south shore and Islands, dry elsewhere.

Single-digit and teens wind chills are expected through the entire day on Christmas Eve, with west-southwest winds still gusting 30-40mph at times.

Planning on heading out during the evening hours of Christmas Eve? Most will be in the low 20s and teens with clear skies and brisk winds making it feel more like the single digits.

Waking up early on Christmas with readings in the teens and wind chills in the single digits as well. It’ll be a frosty and frigid Christmas this year across Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but we will be dry and sunny!