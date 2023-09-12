Good afternoon! A much drier time of it is expected for the remainder of today besides a passing shower. More rain is expected later Wednesday and of course we continue to track Hurricane Lee.

A tremendous amount of rain feel yesterday in a short period of time. Anywhere between three and eight inches of rain fell!

THIS AFTERNOON

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and it will be quite humid.

We could see a few showers this afternoon, but it shouldn’t be as heavy or widespread.

TONIGHT

Clouds/fog and a bit of drizzle possible tonight and some patchy fog. Lows around 68.

TOMORROW AND THURSDAY

Wednesday will start out dry.

Some showers and t’storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Some rain could be heavy, and those areas which have seen heavy rain could see additional flooding. Also, while the chance is low, a quick spin-up of a tornado is possible.

Thursday will bring some clearing skies and dropping humidity.

TROPICS and HURRICANE LEE

Lee is still a Category 3 Hurricane in the Atlantic.

We are expecting Lee to turn to the north today. That ‘cone of uncertainty’ still includes portions of Southern New England (Cape Cod and Nantucket) for a possible track of Lee. Even if Lee passes right along the red line, we’ll likely see some rain and wind Friday night and Saturday. Either way, large ocean waves and dangerous rip currents are expected Friday and through the weekend.

A track along the red line of from the National Hurricane Center will bring us some rain and wind.

A closer track will bring us heavier rain (which we definitely don’t need), and some stronger wind gusts.

A farther east track (on the eastern edge of the NHC’s cone of uncertainty), will bring us a mainly dry but breezy day.

Either way, large ocean waves are expected beginning late Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Please stay off of rocks and jetties and be aware of dangerous rip currents.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo