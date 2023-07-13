Flood Watch issued for tonight into Friday morning. Rainfall of 0.5″ to 1.0″ with higher amounts could cause some street and poor drainage flooding. Remember, NEVER cross a flooded roadway.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through our area during the overnight hours.

Showers and thunderstorms are approaching Rhode Island as we near midnight, some with heavy rainfall.

It’s possible some of those initial showers/storms could weaken, but more will move through later in the morning.

…and bad timing too…during the Friday morning commute. Expect the possibility of downpours Friday morning with some thunder. Some street and poor drainage flooding is possible as 1-2″ of rainfall is expected.

In fact, the Weather Prediction Center has highlighted just about all of New England as having an elevated chance of excessive rainfall/flooding.

During the afternoon Friday, we’ll get some sun, but also the chance for a few showers and maybe a leftover t’storm.

Highs Friday afternoon will be in the low 80s and it’ll still be pretty humid.