Happy Sunday!

Downpours and thunderstorms continue during the overnight hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A few storms that have moved through parts of CT/RI have reportedly contained some marble size hail as well.

The first half of Sunday looks like a washout as the wet weather will continue along with gusty southeast winds of 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday morning looks like a washout with downpours, thunder and lightning expected. Breezy conditions too with temperatures in the 50s.

SUNDAY 9AM: Downpours expected with heavy rain at times. Steadiest and heaviest rain continues through the early afternoon hours.

Steadier and heavier rain ends from west to east during the early afternoon hours with just some leftover showers for later in the day.

Winds will be gusty from the southeast 10-20mph but some gusts to 35mph are possible, especially at the coast.

Leftover showers, clouds, and fog for Sunday evening and night.

Rainfall amounts could be between 0.50″ to 1.5″ with an isolated higher amount where heaviest downpours track.

More passing showers possible for Monday.