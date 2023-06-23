Good morning! Lots of clouds along with areas of coastal fog. Muggy and humid too. Take it slow this morning on the roads with some lower visibility in spots.

Skies will be mainly cloudy this morning with some breaks of sun towards noontime. Chances for showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

Any thunderstorm that does form does have the potential to bring isolated strong wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. However, the biggest threat for severe weather is to our south and west.

For tonight, we’ll see more chances for downpours and thunderstorms. It’s looking like a round of thunderstorms will move through during the morning commute on Tuesday. Once again, some of these could be on the strong to severe side.

The humidity will remain elevated for the remainder of this weekend and into the middle of next week.

You’ll want to keep the AC’s going at times during the day and at night especially with the humidity levels on the higher side.

