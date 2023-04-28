Happy Sunday everyone!
Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions
Round 1 of our rain is exiting the area. Look for overcast skies, areas of fog and drizzle to continue this morning.
SUNDAY MORNING 10:00AM Cloudy, windy, damp but lull in the activity.
Rain will become heavier by late Sunday afternoon and especially Sunday Night
SUNDAY AFTERNOON 4:00PM Widespread rain returns, windy. Some rain heavy at times.
SUNDAY EVENING 7:00PM Widespread heavier rain, windy. A few thunderstorms too.
OVERNIGHT SUN-MON 1:00AM Last of downpours and t-storms move through the area
MONDAY MORNING 8:00AM Drier, brighter with sunshine developing. Windy though!
Most areas look to pick up 1-3 inches of rain. Similar to last weekend, the locations that see the heaviest downpours will have the higher amounts.
