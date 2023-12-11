SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are expected this morning. Power outages and street flooding are expected. Trees and power lines could be down early this morning. Street and poor drainage flooding are possible. We’ll be watching the rivers closely, too. Please drive extra carefully or delay your travel until after 8AM when conditions should start improving.

Here are the Warnings, Watches and Advisories in effect…

TODAY

Stormy start this morning with southerly wind gusts to 65mph at the south coast, to 50mph inland. In addition, heavy rainfall, possibly some thunderstorms this morning. After 8-9AM, conditions should rapidly improve, but it will remain fairly breezy through the day. Check out how the temperatures drop through the day…50s this mornings into the low 40s by late afternoon!

RAINFALL

Street and poor drainage flooding could be a problem during this morning’s commute. Some thunderstorms are possible and we could see some flash flooding. We’re expecting 1 to 3″ total from this storm, the highest north and west of Providence. In addition, we’re watching area rivers closely. Minor flooding is possible on the Pawtuxet, Blackstone and Wood Rivers.

A Flood Watch and Warning has been issued for our area due to this rain, which will end between 9 and 11AM. Street and poor drainage flooding are expected.

The Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has indicated that parts of area have a marginal risk of seeing flash flooding…mainly north and west of Providence. That’s pretty high for our area. Flash flooding could happen, anywhere, however.

This afternoon, we’ll be watching river levels. In addition to small streams and rivers, the larger rivers are expected to get to a minor flood stage. Here’s the forecast for the Pawtuxet River…minor flooding is expected this afternoon and evening.

WINDS

Winds will be the strongest before 8AM with southerly gusts of 50-65mph south and east of Providence. Winds shift into the west and remain gusty through the day with afternoon gusts of 35mph possible.

A moderate risk of power outages exists south and east of Providence, but power outages are possible anywhere in Southern New England. Please use extra caution while driving Monday morning as trees and wires could be down (in addition to some street flooding).

COASTAL FLOODING

Minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide Monday morning. Large ocean waves are expected to crash on our shoreline. These waves may also cause some beach erosion. High tides are between 7 and 8AM. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect.

Be sure to stay a safe distance from the shore this morning, especially around the time of high tide (listed below).

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

