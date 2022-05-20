Happy Friday!

This morning it is all about location, location, location. Some spots are waking up to clear skies and lots of sunshine meanwhile other spots are starting off the day with dense fog just camped out. Visibility has been down to less than a mile at times prompting a Dense Fog Advisory through to 8 am this morning.

Late this morning all the fog will clear out and everyone will be seeing lots of sunshine leading to a beautiful Friday afternoon.

A cluster of showers is expected to march its way east throughout the day today and cruise just to the south of our area overnight tonight.

Most of the heavy rain will stay off the coast but a few stray showers will try to push north onshore so a few rumbles of thunder and quick showers can’t be ruled out, particularly along the coast.

THIS WEEKEND

Showers will clear out by early Saturday morning but some lingering cloud coverage and patchy fog will prevent a clear sunny start to the day.

Throughout the latter half of the morning, clouds will clear out and we’ll be seeing a sunny, hot, and humid weekend on deck.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for areas further inland, and mid-70s along the coast. Excess moisture will bump up the humidity making it feel even warmer and more stuffy. A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of our region and runs from 8 am Saturday morning through to 8 pm Sunday night.

If you have any outdoor plans or activities this weekend please try and take it easy and make sure you are staying hydrated.