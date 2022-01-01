Weather Now: Foggy, Rainy, and Cloudy Start to the New Year

Good Morning and Happy New Year!

We’re starting off our 2022 with more dense fog settled over the region. Another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and run through 1 o’clock this afternoon. Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less will be possible at times leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Throughout the day today, we’ll stay cloudy and rainy with multiple rounds of rain expected throughout the afternoon and into the evening. It will be fairly warm however with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s, well above average for this time of year.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see persistent drizzle, with scattered showers followed by some heavy rain late this evening into early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon we’ll be lucky to see a bit more sunshine as clouds start to break apart just a bit. But later in the afternoon and into the evening we’re tracking another chance for some scattered shower.

Looking forward to the start of the new week we’ll have a bit of a reality check, with colder and much more seasonable air sinking down over the region knocking daytime highs back down into the 30s, with some sunshine.