Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off another day with low clouds hanging overhead and dense fog lingering along the coast. As we head through the morning fog will begin to burn off followed by some more sunshine in the afternoon.

Visibility was down to less than half a mile along the coast at times this morning, meanwhile, further inland conditions were slightly better but it was still cloudy.

That thick fog and poor visibility along the coast prompted a Dense Fog Advisory through to 8 am this morning.

Throughout the latter half of the morning, fog will begin to lift and burn off leaving behind some higher cloud coverage. Mostly Cloudy skies will give way to a bit more sunshine this afternoon.

Overall it will be a warm and muggy day with sunshine and highs topping out in the 70s and even low 80s. A bit of a breeze will begin to kick up afternoon which will help to make things feel just a bit more confortable.

While we stay dry throughout the day today we are tracking the chance for some quick showers overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning as more moisture continues to move onshore.

Showers don’t stick around for long. Showers should be over with by the start of your day Sunday but we will once again be dealing with a foggy and cloudy start.

Sunday afternoon looks to be warm and muggy once again with a mix of sun and clouds.