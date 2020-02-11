Weather Alert: Dry Skies Today, Brief Wintry Mix To Rain Late Tonight and Thursday

We finally have a dry day ahead today…. but the break is short-lived. Our next round of precipitation moves in tonight and will briefly start with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain well inland. In response the National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for NW RI from 11PM tonight until 9AM on Thursday. A small slushy accumulation (mostly on grass), and some minor impacts to travel is possible.

Ahead of that…. today is the pick of the week! It will be dry and cool with sunshine giving way to increasing cloud late day clouds. Temperatures will once again be milder than normal with highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING

Another area of low pressure will move in LATE Wednesday night into Thursday. The air will be cold enough for some inland spots to see wet snow or sleet overnight before making a quick change to all rain by the Thursday morning commute.

HOW MUCH SNOW?…. Very little…..just a thin coating inland between 1AM to 4AM Thursday.

Any small, slushy coating of snow or sleet will get washed away as the rain continues through Thursday morning, winding down by late afternoon. Rain may bed heavy at times during the Thursday morning commute

VERY COLD VALENTINES DAY FRIDAY: Gusty winds and much colder air will produce wind chill values in the single digits

SATURDAY MORNING: Frigid at sunrise, but dry

Meteorologists Tony Petrarca and T.J. Del Santo